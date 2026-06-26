The costs of Alan Greenspan’s great moderation for the US | Number Theory
The skewed income distribution in US has been a double whammy for its fiscal health via rising welfare spending for the poor and greater tax breaks to the rich.
Former US Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan passed away this week at the age of 100. Greenspan is perhaps the most successful central banker in the world in terms of his record while he held office. He is credited with achieving “the great moderation” in growth and inflation in the US.
Greenspan’s legacy is far more chequered than his tenure, thanks to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC), which erupted a year after he left office. The GFC is often attributed to the financial deregulation under Greenspan. The longer-term judgement on Greenspan, however, should look at economic developments which began well in his term and which continue to haunt the US economy even today.
- What was 'The Great Moderation' and does it hold today?The 1970s were a turbulent economic period for the US, like the rest of the world. Thanks to two oil shocks, inflation often soared to very high levels and even growth fluctuated a lot. “The Great Moderation from the mid-1980s to 2007 was a welcome period of relative calm after the volatility of the Great Inflation. Under the chairmanships of Volcker (ending in 1987), Greenspan (1987-2006) and Bernanke (starting in 2006), inflation was low and relatively stable, while the period contained the longest economic expansion since World War II. Looking back, economists may differ on what roles were played by the different factors in contributing to the Great Moderation, but one thing is sure: Better monetary policy was key”, the official history of the US Federal Reserve says. This period of stability ended with the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.
- But Greenspan also oversaw another kind of moderation for a large number of Americans…This is what rosy accounts of macroeconomic stability tend to forget. Real average income for a large number of Americans—those well above the 50% mark—has remained virtually flat since the 1980s while the top 5% saw their incomes increase at a fast pace. This trend continues to this day. This was accompanied by an increase in overall income inequality in the US. The Gini index – higher values entail higher inequality – in the US increased from 37 to 42 between mid-1980s and mid-2020s in the US. Policies such as allowing sub-prime borrowers to avail loans for buying houses, which along with toxic financial innovation leading to their securitization – which became possible thanks to Greenspan repealing the Glass Steagal Act – laid the ground for the 2008 crisis which triggered not just a US but a global recession. The skewed income distribution in the US has been a double whammy for its fiscal health via rising welfare spending for the poor for survival and greater tax breaks to the rich to stimulate demand.
- …Which is now threatening to drown the US in debtOne of the most pressing challenges facing the US today is its rising public debt burden. The bipartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) expects US debt to rise to 175% of GDP by 2056. A country can reduce its national debt by either cutting down on debt-financed deficits (politically unpalatable) or achieving higher nominal growth. The latter helps reduce the debt burden in a dynamic framework. The often celebrated low-inflation, low-growth period under Greenspan, although it did not lead to lower real growth, saw the debt-GDP ratio increase than earlier thanks to lower nominal growth rates. Once the GFC erupted and the deficits had to start rising to manage politics and demand, the debt-GDP ratio has been on a consistently increasing and according to most commentators, unsustainable trajectory. Neither fiscal, nor monetary policy in the US seems to have an idea about how to handle this problem, which objectively speaking is a legacy of the Greenspan era.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Kishore
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.