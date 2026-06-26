The costs of Alan Greenspan’s great moderation for the US | Number Theory

What was 'The Great Moderation' and does it hold today?

The 1970s were a turbulent economic period for the US, like the rest of the world. Thanks to two oil shocks, inflation often soared to very high levels and even growth fluctuated a lot. “The Great Moderation from the mid-1980s to 2007 was a welcome period of relative calm after the volatility of the Great Inflation. Under the chairmanships of Volcker (ending in 1987), Greenspan (1987-2006) and Bernanke (starting in 2006), inflation was low and relatively stable, while the period contained the longest economic expansion since World War II. Looking back, economists may differ on what roles were played by the different factors in contributing to the Great Moderation, but one thing is sure: Better monetary policy was key”, the official history of the US Federal Reserve says. This period of stability ended with the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.