The new risks in global energy security – 2 | Number Theory

Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 08:40 am IST
The first part of this two-part series showed that not only is energy demand growing, energy is also increasingly electric and comes from renewable sources. This is changing the nature of energy security. While supply of primary energy is still important – a drought can affect generation from hydropower, for example – more renewable use and electricity use has added another kind of risk to energy security. This source of energy requires minerals, whose reserves and refining is concentrated, which creates another set of risks.
The new risks in global energy security
