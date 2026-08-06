The state of the economy, as MPC would have seen it | Number Theory

But most concerning is the steady fall in consumer sentiment

The MPC resolution does not refer to it, and its tone mostly suggests resilient domestic demand. At least one set of statistics that the MPC would have seen raises a red flag against complacency on this front. Consumer confidence in both rural and urban areas, as measured by the RBI’s surveys aligned with MPC meetings, has seen a sharp and, more importantly, steady decline since the outbreak of the war. The Current Situation Index in both surveys is in negative territory. To be sure, negative sentiment in the consumer confidence surveys is not new and has been seen in the past even when the economy was doing well. However, the sustained decline since the West Asia war broke out calls for caution against a possible underestimation of the war’s impact on the overall economic situation.