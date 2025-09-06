Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Using art to narrate history, with help from AI | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 02:52 am IST

.

The real aesthete can spend hours in front of a painting in an art gallery and wax eloquent on the intended message and context. What if somebody trained a computer programme to look at 630,000 paintings from 1400 onwards and told a story of what influenced the artists and their art when they were produced?

People visit an exhibition called "In Women's Word" showing some artworks of modern Iranian women artists from the collection of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.(AP)
People visit an exhibition called "In Women's Word" showing some artworks of modern Iranian women artists from the collection of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.(AP)
Art as mirror of the times they were produced in
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Using art to narrate history, with help from AI | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On