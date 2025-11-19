Was 2024 Lok Sabha polls Congress’s dead cat bounce 2.0? | Number Theory

The Bihar election results have triggered an existential crisis of sorts for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has sunk close to its worst ever performance in the state in 2010 despite having a much wider coalition and vote share in the state. However, the Bihar results also merit revisiting an older and bigger question in Indian politics: the state of its oldest political party, namely the Indian National Congress. What is happening to the Congress after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections can only be described as the 2024 Lok Sabha election results being the second version of the proverbial dead cat bounce for the party. It is a party which is still the only national contender to the BJP but getting further and further away from being an effective challenger to the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.(AICC)