Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Was 2024 Lok Sabha polls Congress’s dead cat bounce 2.0? | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 09:01 am IST

.

The Bihar election results have triggered an existential crisis of sorts for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has sunk close to its worst ever performance in the state in 2010 despite having a much wider coalition and vote share in the state. However, the Bihar results also merit revisiting an older and bigger question in Indian politics: the state of its oldest political party, namely the Indian National Congress. What is happening to the Congress after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections can only be described as the 2024 Lok Sabha election results being the second version of the proverbial dead cat bounce for the party. It is a party which is still the only national contender to the BJP but getting further and further away from being an effective challenger to the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.(AICC)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.(AICC)
Was 2024 Lok Sabha polls Congress’s dead cat bounce 2.0?
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Was 2024 Lok Sabha polls Congress’s dead cat bounce 2.0? | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On