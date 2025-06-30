Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

What data tells us about regime changes | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Jun 30, 2025 09:12 AM IST

.

The latest flare up in conflict between Iran and Israel, and later the US, saw those within the US and Israeli dispensation initially calling for the orchestration of a regime change in Iran. While US President Donald Trump has since turned ambivalent on the issue, the US is no stranger to orchestrating regime changes. HT looked at the numerous US-backed regime changes across the world over the last 75 years to see what kind of governments were overthrown, and how those countries fared after.

AFP picture
AFP picture
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / What data tells us about regime changes | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On