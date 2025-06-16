Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
What next for G7? | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar, Roshan Kishore
Jun 16, 2025 09:13 AM IST

In current dollar terms, the G7 countries’ share in global GDP in 2025 is expected to be about 45%. This number used to be more than 60% until two decades ago and was more than two-thirds for a decade beginning in the mid-1980s. A break-up of GDP shares by US and non-US members of the G7 and the US shows that the group’s loss in global GDP share is primarily a reflection of the loss of economic prowess of the non-US members. In fact, the GDP gap between US and non-US members of the G7 has been rising consistently in the recent past and is expected to maintain the trend.

Representational image.(AFP)
What's next for G7
News / Editors Pick / What next for G7? | Number Theory
