What we know about caste inequality in India | Number Theory

The new caste census will give us a detailed caste-wise break-up of India’s population. Whether or not the census schedule is significantly altered to capture caste-wise economic inequality – the census does collect some information such as agricultural and non-agricultural employment and household amenities – remains to be seen. However, existing government surveys do give us some idea about the role of caste in economic inequality in India. Here is a summary snapshot of what the data tells us.

An enumerator during Bihar’s caste survey in 2023. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)