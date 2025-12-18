Who is an MGNREGS worker in India? | Number Theory

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), when it came into effect in 2006, was India’s biggest , a radical welfare programme which provided guaranteed employment to the blue collared worker in a village. After 20 years of being in effect, the programme is being both rechristened — from MGNREGS to Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or the VB-GRAM(G) — and redesigned. This will see it being discontinued it in peak agrarian season, increase the overall guarantee during a year, and pivot allocations from demand towards supply and spending (on wages) from centre to the states. Whether or not the new bill is passed in this form remains to be seen, but it is a moment worthy of asking a basic question: who is the MGNREGS worker in India? Here is what the data shows.

ANI file photo(ANI Photo)