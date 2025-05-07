Menu Explore
Who’s backward? Who’s not? | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
May 07, 2025 07:24 AM IST

This is the first of a two-part series which tracks the role of caste in lack of economic affluence in India. 

Who is economically privileged in India is a question which can evoke strong views. The empirical basis for answering this question is not so easy. India does not have official data on income distribution. The consumption expenditure survey, which is often taken as a proxy for income in India, significantly undercounts the rich. Sources such as the income tax returns database are released at a very summary level and do not lend themselves to granular analysis. The problem becomes even more difficult when one needs to look at the relationship between economic affluence and caste in India.

A crowded market in Mumbai.(PTI File Photo)
Who’s backward? Who’s not?
