Why today's World Economic Outlook will be keenly watched | Number Theory

The International Monetary Fund will release the April 2025 edition of its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) today. The WEO is the most important institutional economic forecast for the world and is keenly watched by everybody. Today’s WEO will be among the most keenly watched ones in a very long time because of the global economic uncertainty after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs and many subsequent flip-flops on the issue. Here are three charts which set the context of the WEO and what to watch out for in the numbers that will be released 6.30pm India time on Tuesday.

