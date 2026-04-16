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Young men in labour market: Unraveling the recent trends | Number Theory
If young men are entering work early at the cost of education, the long-term returns to India’s working-age bulge will be far below potential.
Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:48 am IST
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Much of the recent public discussion on India’s labour market has focused on women’s employment patterns. Bucking previous trends, from 2017 onwards, their employment has increased significantly led by agricultural employment. But this is only one side of the equation. Less examined, though equally consequential, is the trajectory of young men: here too employment has risen, but the underlying structure follows a very different pattern. We draw from the latest State of Working India 2026 to discuss some of these in detail.
(Yasar Arafath and Rosa Abraham work at the Azim Premji University)
Young men in the labour market: Recent trends
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