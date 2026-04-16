Young men in labour market: Unraveling the recent trends | Number Theory

Steady decline in share of young men in education

Quarterly data from PLFS reveals a steady increase in employment rates among both young (15-29 years) men and women. For young men, we see a ten percentage point increase from 46% in 2017 to 56% by the end of 2024. For young women, the corresponding number is an increase from 12% in 2017 to 20%. But there is a major difference between men and women in the source of this increase. While the increase in employment among women is largely due to a reduction in the share who are out of the workforce and who are also not in education, for men, the increase has come largely alongside a reduction in the share in education. The share in education has fallen from 38 percent in 2017 to 34 percent in the last quarter of 2024. The share of 15-19-year-old men in education is also stagnant during the same period indicating that the stagnation in education is seen in the case of secondary education too.