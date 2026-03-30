Young graduates and the search for employment | Number Theory

But it can fall for different reasons for young men and women

For example, young men are likely to get married in this period and with marriage comes the responsibility to earn an income. For women, the story is different. Like men, women in their early 20s are likely to report high rates of unemployment. But unlike men, over the course of their 20s, instead of finding employment, women withdraw from the labour force. Once again, marriage and social expectations of undertaking domestic care work are likely to play a role. It is clear from the high reported rates of unemployment in the early 20s that educated young women do wish to be employed. However, this aspiration, as of now, is largely unrealised. PLFS data do not allow us to track individuals over time. For this, we turn to data from the CPHS. We follow a sample of young men between the ages of 17 and 24 years, who are out of the labour force, with at least a high school degree, and track them for up to three years from the time they openly declare themselves as unemployed. Our attempt is to capture fresh graduates who are likely to move into employment.