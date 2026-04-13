Youth in labour market: Changing employment trends | Number Theory

The State of Working India 2026 looks at how India’s growth story has evolved over the years for its youth (15 to 29 year olds) cohort. One of the major metrics of economic transformation is the pace of its structural transformation : how fast have workers moved out of agriculture into manufacturing and services? And, what have been the industries that have employed these workers ? Given different levels of education and aspirations, analytically, one can expect labour market experiences of youth to be very different from that of the older workers. In this piece, we contrast the structural transformation experience for the young and old cohorts.

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