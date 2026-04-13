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Youth in labour market: Changing employment trends | Number Theory

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Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 09:16 am IST
By Bhargavi Shanigarapu, Rosa Abraham
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The State of Working India 2026 looks at how India’s growth story has evolved over the years for its youth (15 to 29 year olds) cohort. One of the major metrics of economic transformation is the pace of its structural transformation : how fast have workers moved out of agriculture into manufacturing and services? And, what have been the industries that have employed these workers ? Given different levels of education and aspirations, analytically, one can expect labour market experiences of youth to be very different from that of the older workers. In this piece, we contrast the structural transformation experience for the young and old cohorts.

Representational image

Given changing aspirations and higher levels of educational attainment, young workers have exited from agriculture at a much faster rate than older (30+) workers. In 1983, nearly similar shares of young and old men were employed in agriculture, about 57%. By 2023, the share of young men had fallen to a quarter whereas about 36% of older men still remained in agriculture. And for young women, this fall has been much sharper vis-a-vis their older counterparts. This faster exit is not surprising -- younger generations rarely aspire for agricultural work, especially given its lower earnings and lack of social prestige.

(Bhargavi Shanigarapu and Rosa Abraham work at the Azim Premji University)

(This is the second of a three-part special data journalism series on India’s young workers and the challenges facing them. The third parts will look at the issue of changing patterns of young men in the labour market.)

Youth in labour market: Changing employment trends
 
number theory
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