12 per cent increase in salary in placements at IIM Kozhikode over last year

education

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:17 IST

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode claims to have witnessed 100 per cent placements in five days with all 413 students participating in the process securing job offers within this period.

The management institute has also claimed an average 12 per cent increase in salary offered by companies over that of last year.

“In its largest batch till date consisting of 418 students, the placements witnessed a 12 per cent increase in the mean and 12.4 per cent increase in the median salary from last year,” IIM Kozhikode said in a statement.

“The mean salary increased from 20.6 LPA to 23.08 LPA while the median increased from 18.5 LPA to 20.8 LPA as compared to last year. The top 50 percent of the students bagged an average CTC of 26.69 LPA, a 12.5 per cent increase from the last year. Five students chose to opt-out of the process,” it read.

Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology Consulting, Airtel, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bain & Co., Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, Cognizant Business Consulting, Citi Bank, Citrix, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, EXL Analytics, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, HUL, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, Nomura, Pidilite, PwC, Reliance, RPG, Samsung, Sony, TAS, TATA Sky, Tolaram were amongst the major recruiters.

While, AB InBev, Blackbuck, Bounce, Cisco, Cloudtail, D.E. Shaw, GE Healthcare, Google, Gramener, JSW, Myntra, Ninjacart, Uber, Udaan, VMware, Work India, and Xiaomi were among the 48 new recruiters who participated in the process this year.

Speaking on the placement trends for the largest batch of its flagship MBA, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said “The alacrity of placements is reflective of the consolidation that quality B-Schools like IIM Kozhikode have achieved over the years. Technology is re-shaping education and I foresee the Edu-tech sector becoming the prime recruiter and a formidable force in attracting talent.”