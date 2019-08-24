30k seats lying vacant in TMBU for current session

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:18 IST

A large number of seats lying vacant in the current session in Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) has forced the extension of online admission deadline yet again.

This is the fourth time that the online portal has opened for inviting online applications from students even though classes have commenced last month.

As per available information, more than 30,000 seats, comprising both constituent and affiliated colleges have remained vacant in the current session.

A university official said that out of approximately 60000 seats, around 8000 seats are vacant in constituent colleges and approximately 24000 seats were vacant in affiliated colleges till the portal was reopened on Wednesday this week once again.

Technical issues and preference of students for particular subjects are the main reasons behind the large number of vacant seats, the official added.

KM Singh, Coordinator of Colleges and Development Council (CCDC) said a sizeable number of vacant seats belong to subjects that are relatively less popular among students. There are ten such subjects in which student response is poor, he informed.

The subjects are Urdu, Persian, Sanskrit, Maithili, Bangla, Statistics, IRPM (Industrial Relation and Personnel Management), Philosophy, Gandhian Thought, and Ancient History.

Singh said that in the previous sessions too the response of students for admission in these subjects was poor.

There are nearly 15000 seats belonging to these subjects in which enrolment is usually low; adding that chances cannot be ruled out that those seats would remain vacant once again this time.

After TMBU was bifurcated for creating a new university at Munger, it is left with 11 constituent colleges and affiliated colleges each now, which impart the three-year degree course. Prior to the bifurcation, the strength of students used to be nearly 60000 in each session on an average.

However, the university officials were of the opinion that the enrolment strength could not be counted as low since 30000 seats have been filled, which is exactly half of the total number of seats.

Professor Yogendra Mahto, Dean Students Welfare (DSW), corroborating the view said that these subjects have lost popularity among the students over the years which result in vacant seats.

Meanwhile, the university has fixed August 28 as the last date for online submission of application for admission against vacant seats.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 19:18 IST