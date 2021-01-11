31 teachers, students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha
After the re-opening of schools in Odisha, 31 teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapati district, informed Dr Pradeep Kumar Patra, Chief District Medical Officer on Sunday.
Schools reopened for students of Class 10 and 12 in Odisha on January 8, after remaining closed for over 9 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As many as 31 new infections detected in the district. Among them 90 percent are teachers and they would be barred from attending schools," said Patra.
"All the teachers underwent COVID-19 tests as per the standard operating procedure before the reopening of the schools. Two students have also tested positive for the coronavirus," he added.
As per the decision of the Odisha Government, students of Classes 10 and 12 are to attend classes non-stop for 100 days, except Saturdays and Sundays for Board examination preparation. Students have, however, been asked to attend classes with their parents' prior approval.
According to the state government, the colleges and universities for final year students in the state will reopen from today.
Odisha has 1,928 active COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's Sunday bulletin.
