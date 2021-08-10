24 PG students of Maithili approach Bihar guv as LMNU cancels their admission

Two dozen post graduate students (2020-22 batch) of the Maithili department at LN Mithila University (LNMU) have approached the Bihar governor, also the chancellor of universities, seeking a recall of an order cancelling their admission.

These students got admission online and also appeared in the internal examination conducted by department.

The students are protesting against the university’s decision late last month to declare their admissions “null and void”. On July 31, LNMU’s dean of student’s welfare (DSW) sent a show cause letter to the head of the department, asking how these 24 students were admitted despite “not being eligible”, and asking the latter to cancel their admission. According to DSW, the anomaly was detected when students filled their applications for the first semester exam.The enrolment screening committee referred it to the admission committee which found that out of the 45 students in PG Maithili, 24 were not eligible for admission.

The student’s petition cited the Ordinance and Regulations of choice-based credit system (CBCS) meant for PG courses as promulgated by the Raj Bhavan on May 29 this year according to which, the CBCS allows students to choose courses from the prescribed list. They are then evaluated by a grading system.

The students, who have taken their petition to LNMU Grievances Redressal Cell as well, said their admission was valid and based on stipulated eligibility criteria for admission in PG Maithili course.

Prof Narayan Jha of Maithili department asked how the students’ admission were cancelled. “The Ordinance and Regulations promulgated by Raj Bhavan clearly lay down that a candidate seeking admission to MA (semester system) must be a graduate having passed the bachelor’s degree with honours in subject concerned or as a subsidiary subject or as a subject in pass course or in an allied subject.” He said the admissions were valid.

Another teacher maintained that LNMU administration was probably on the backfoot after it realised that in the light of the Ordinance, even those students who obtained 55% marks in allied subjects could take admission in a specific PG course in the faculty of humanities under CBCS.

When HT reached out to LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad over the issue, he didn’t take the calls.