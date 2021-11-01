Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Admissions / 633 candidates yet to receive refund on medical UG, PG counselling 2020: MCC
admissions

633 candidates yet to receive refund on medical UG, PG counselling 2020: MCC

The MCC has asked these candidates to provide an affidavit in a prescribed format.
633 candidates yet to receive refund on medical UG, PG counselling 2020: MCC(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday released a list of 633 candidates, which it says, are yet to receive the refund on medical UG, PG counselling 2020. Giving these candidates a chance to claim the refund, the MCC has asked them to provide an affidavit in a prescribed format.

“MCC has received information from our Financial Custodian that refunds to 633 candidates, as per the attached list, could not be processed due to various reasons such as (accounts have been closed and changed, chargeback claims etc.,) therefore, Bankers could not complete the refund of security deposit. Our Financial Custodian is in under process to refunding the security deposit to the Remaining 633 Candidates,” the MCC has said in a notification which it has released on its website.

The MCC, which also conducts counselling for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune for undergraduate courses, will begin this year’s admission counselling after the NEET result is out. 

The NEET result will be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

