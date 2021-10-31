NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result, final answer key at NTA portal soon

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET Result 2021 and final answer key soon. Both NEET result and final answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

The declaration of NEET result can be done anytime soon as the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 28 allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 result.

The examination was conducted on September 12 and the provisional answer key was released on October 15, 2021. Around 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

The NEET result will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. The admission of qualified candidates in the undergraduate medical courses will be granted through the rank secured in NEET UG exam.

The record of NEET result would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets, the NTA has said.