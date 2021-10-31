Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result, final answer key at NTA portal soon
Live

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result, final answer key at NTA portal soon

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET Result 2021 and final answer key will be released by NTA soon. Candidates can check both the result and final answer key on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates:&nbsp;NTA to release result, final answer key soon
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA to release result, final answer key soon
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET Result 2021 and final answer key soon. Both NEET result and final answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

The declaration of NEET result can be done anytime soon as the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 28 allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 result.

The examination was conducted on September 12 and the provisional answer key was released on October 15, 2021. Around 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. 

The NEET result will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. The admission of qualified candidates in the undergraduate medical courses will be granted through the rank secured in NEET UG exam. 

The record of NEET result would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets, the NTA has said.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 31, 2021 09:53 AM IST

    NEET result 2021: Important point on rechecking

    The national testing agency (NTA) has said that there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets.

  • Oct 31, 2021 09:49 AM IST

    NEET result 2021: Here's same rank cases are resolved

    The inter-se merit will be decided in the given order: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.

  • Oct 31, 2021 09:43 AM IST

    NEET update: Varanasi police send details of 25 candidates to NTA

    Commissionerate of Police, Varanasi, on Saturday sent a report containing all details of the 25 candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), who were allegedly in touch with a solver gang busted here in September, to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to withhold their results, said police commissioner A Satish Ganesh.

  • Oct 31, 2021 09:33 AM IST

    NEET result 2021: Official portals to download scorecard, answer key

    NEET 2021 result will be released on NTA portal:

    ntaresults.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

    neet.nta.nic.in

  • Oct 31, 2021 09:20 AM IST

    NEET result 2021: Here's how to download score card

    Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET result, score card

    Key in your credentials and login

    Results will appear on the screen

    Download it, and take a print out

  • Oct 31, 2021 09:12 AM IST

    NEET result 2021 for close to 16 lakh candidates expected soon

    The NEET result for close to 16 lakh candidates who had appeared for the single medical entrance examination on September 12 is expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta neet result neet results
competitive exams

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result, final answer key at NTA portal soon

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET Result 2021 and final answer key will be released by NTA soon. Candidates can check both the result and final answer key on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates:&nbsp;NTA to release result, final answer key soon
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA to release result, final answer key soon
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
competitive exams

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Re-registration begins on aiimsexams.ac.in, apply by Nov 1

AIIMS NORCET 2021 re-registration begins. Candidates can apply online on or before November 1, 2021. 
AIIMS NORCET 2021: Re-registration begins on aiimsexams.ac.in, apply by Nov 1
AIIMS NORCET 2021: Re-registration begins on aiimsexams.ac.in, apply by Nov 1
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

Medical aspirant kills self over NEET in TN

Apprehensive over the outcome of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the district.
Medical aspirant kills self over NEET in TN
Medical aspirant kills self over NEET in TN
Published on Oct 30, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Coimbatore
Close Story
competitive exams

SSC JHT Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here 

SSC JHT Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
SSC JHT Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here(ssc.nic.in)
SSC JHT Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts released on wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts has been released. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 
WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts released on wbpsc.gov.in(WBPSC)
WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts released on wbpsc.gov.in(WBPSC)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: Slot booking begins, check schedule here 

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 slot booking begins. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: Slot booking begins, check schedule here(HT FILE)
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: Slot booking begins, check schedule here(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE 2021: Assignment submission date extended till Nov 30

IGNOU December TEE 2021 assignment submission date has been extended till November 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
IGNOU December TEE 2021: Assignment submission date extended till Nov 30
IGNOU December TEE 2021: Assignment submission date extended till Nov 30
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021 out at hpsc.gov.in, direct link

  • HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021: HPSC Judicial prelims admit Card 2021 released at hpsc.gov.in, check the link here
HPSC Judiciary admit Card 2021 released at hpsc.gov.in, check the link here
HPSC Judiciary admit Card 2021 released at hpsc.gov.in, check the link here
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download

  • UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download
UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download
UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

CBSE CTET 2021: Online correction form link activated on ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2021 Online correction form link has been activated. Candidates can make changes in application form through the direct link given below. 
CBSE CTET 2021: Online correction form link activated on ctet.nic.in
CBSE CTET 2021: Online correction form link activated on ctet.nic.in
Published on Oct 28, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

Haryana: HCS Judicial prelims on Nov 13, admit cards soon

  • HCS Judicial branch prelims exam admit card will be released on the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).
Haryana: HCS Judicial prelims on Nov 13, admit cards soon(HT File)
Haryana: HCS Judicial prelims on Nov 13, admit cards soon(HT File)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam released, here’s direct link to download

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 
UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam released, here’s direct link to download
UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam released, here’s direct link to download
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam in January; 45,429 candidates to appear

  • SSC CHSL tier 2 exam is expected to commence on January 9, 2022. The tier 1 exam was held from April 12 to 19 and again from August 4 to 12.
SSC CHSL tier 2 exam in January; 45,429 candidates to appear(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL tier 2 exam in January; 45,429 candidates to appear(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date released, check notice here 

MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the official notice given below. 
MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date released, check notice here
MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date released, check notice here
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Paper II exam admit cards released for 4 regions

  • SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2020 admit card released
SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2020 admit card released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2020 admit card released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out