NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result, final answer key at NTA portal soon
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET Result 2021 and final answer key soon. Both NEET result and final answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
The declaration of NEET result can be done anytime soon as the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 28 allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 result.
The examination was conducted on September 12 and the provisional answer key was released on October 15, 2021. Around 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.
The NEET result will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. The admission of qualified candidates in the undergraduate medical courses will be granted through the rank secured in NEET UG exam.
The record of NEET result would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets, the NTA has said.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 31, 2021 09:53 AM IST
NEET result 2021: Important point on rechecking
The national testing agency (NTA) has said that there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets.
-
Oct 31, 2021 09:49 AM IST
NEET result 2021: Here's same rank cases are resolved
The inter-se merit will be decided in the given order: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.
-
Oct 31, 2021 09:43 AM IST
NEET update: Varanasi police send details of 25 candidates to NTA
Commissionerate of Police, Varanasi, on Saturday sent a report containing all details of the 25 candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), who were allegedly in touch with a solver gang busted here in September, to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to withhold their results, said police commissioner A Satish Ganesh.
-
Oct 31, 2021 09:33 AM IST
NEET result 2021: Official portals to download scorecard, answer key
NEET 2021 result will be released on NTA portal:
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in
neet.nta.nic.in
-
Oct 31, 2021 09:20 AM IST
NEET result 2021: Here's how to download score card
Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET result, score card
Key in your credentials and login
Results will appear on the screen
Download it, and take a print out
-
Oct 31, 2021 09:12 AM IST
NEET result 2021 for close to 16 lakh candidates expected soon
The NEET result for close to 16 lakh candidates who had appeared for the single medical entrance examination on September 12 is expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
