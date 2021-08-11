Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7 suspended from Chhattisgarh medical college for a year over alleged ragging

Dr US Paikara, the dean, said on August 8 some of the senior students allegedly ragged a junior student. No police complaint was made in connection with the incident, the dean said
By S Kareemuddin
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Seven students at government-run Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur have been suspended for one year for alleged ragging, the dean of the institute said on Wednesday.

Dr US Paikara, the dean, said on August 8 some of the senior students allegedly ragged a junior student.

“The student complained about ragging online to the central anti-ragging committee in Delhi. As soon as the complaint was received, the panel issued an order to the anti-ragging committee of the medical college to take necessary action,” Paikara said. He added the committee inquired and found the seven students guilty and suspended them for a year.

No police complaint was made in connection with the incident, the dean said.

