AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration for UG AYUSH admission through NEET UG ends tomorrow
Eligible candidates can apply for AYUSH NEET UG counselling on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will end the registration process for undergraduate admissions for all India quota (AIQ) seats through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025) tomorrow, September 1.
The application process will end at 2 pm tomorrow and the payment facility will end at 5 pm.
The choice filling facility started on August 26 and will end tomorrow at 11:55 pm. The choice locking facility will be available from 2 pm to 11:55 pm tomorrow.
This AACCC counselling is for admission to all India quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS/BSMS /BUMS/ BHMS under Govt. /Govt. Aided/ Central Universities (CU)/National Institutes (NI)/Deemed University (DU) and of B. Pharm(Ay) Seats under ITRA, Jamnagar.
As per the counselling schedule, seat allotment result will be announced on September 4 and canddiates need to report at the allotted institutions between September 5 and 12, 2025.
Details of the joined candidates will be verified between September 13 and 14.
There will be three rounds of AYUSH NEET UG counselling, followed by stray vacancy rounds. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration fee details
|Counselling type
|Category of the candidate
|Counselling fee
AIQ-Govt.-college
AIQ-Govt.Aided-college
Central University/National Institute (CU/NI)
|UR/EWS/OBC-NCL
|₹1000
|SC/ ST/ PwBD
|₹500
|Deemed University
|All categories
|₹5000
