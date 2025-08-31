Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration for UG AYUSH admission through NEET UG ends tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Aug 31, 2025 10:01 am IST

Eligible candidates can apply for AYUSH NEET UG counselling on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will end the registration process for undergraduate admissions for all India quota (AIQ) seats through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025) tomorrow, September 1.

AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)
AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Eligible candidates can apply for AYUSH NEET UG counselling on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The application process will end at 2 pm tomorrow and the payment facility will end at 5 pm.

The choice filling facility started on August 26 and will end tomorrow at 11:55 pm. The choice locking facility will be available from 2 pm to 11:55 pm tomorrow.

This AACCC counselling is for admission to all India quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS/BSMS /BUMS/ BHMS under Govt. /Govt. Aided/ Central Universities (CU)/National Institutes (NI)/Deemed University (DU) and of B. Pharm(Ay) Seats under ITRA, Jamnagar.

As per the counselling schedule, seat allotment result will be announced on September 4 and canddiates need to report at the allotted institutions between September 5 and 12, 2025.

Details of the joined candidates will be verified between September 13 and 14.

There will be three rounds of AYUSH NEET UG counselling, followed by stray vacancy rounds. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration fee details

Counselling typeCategory of the candidateCounselling fee

AIQ-Govt.-college

AIQ-Govt.Aided-college

Central University/National Institute (CU/NI)

UR/EWS/OBC-NCL 1000
SC/ ST/ PwBD 500
Deemed University All categories 5000
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration for UG AYUSH admission through NEET UG ends tomorrow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On