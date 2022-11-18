AACCC NEET Counselling: AYUSH round 1 provisional result out, final result today

AACCC NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has declared provisional result for the first round of AYUSH NEET counselling and final results will be declared today, November 18, on aaccc.gov.in.

“Provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Final result will be uploaded on the portal on 18.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of 18.11.2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in),” an official statement said.

“The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to the change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it added.

After declaration of final result, candidates can download the provisional allotment letter from aaccc.gov.in and approach the allotted institute for admission from November 18 to 25.

AACCC NEET UG counselling is held for BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS courses. The committee conducts counselling for 15% all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

There will be a second round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling followed by one mop-up and one stray vacancy round. Round 2 registration will begin on December 1.