AACCC releases Ayush NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule; registration begins on Sept 26

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) released the Ayush NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule. According to the schedule released by the (AACCC) the registration process for round 1 will commence on September 26. The registration process will end on October 2. Interested candidates can register through the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

The choice filling and locking process round 1 will begin on September 27 and candidates have till October 2 for choice filling and locking. The processing of seat allotment for the round 1 will be held on October 3 and October 4. The seat allotment results will be announced on October 5. Candidates have to report at the allotted college from October 6 to October 13.

The round 2 registration process will commence on October 19 and will end on October 24. The choice-filling and locking process will begin on October 20 and the last date for choice-filling and locking is October 24. The processing of seat allotment for round 2 will commence from October 25 to October 26. The seat allotment results will be out on October 27. The candidates have to report to the allotted college from October 28 to November 6.

