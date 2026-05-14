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AAFT’s B.Des and B.Sc. fashion design: Flexible, industry-ready courses for creative and future-ready fashion careers

AAFT B.Des and B.Sc. fashion design offer flexible, industry-ready learning with a ‘design your own degree’ mode to personalise skills for future-ready careers.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 05:57 pm IST
By Affiliate Desk

Design today extends far beyond fashion, encompassing graphic, product, interaction and experience design, offering dynamic, future focused careers that blend creativity, technology and user centric thinking across evolving industries. However, fashion design (a key part of the graphic design stream), remains a popular career choice, attracting creative minds with its blend of style, innovation, visual storytelling and evolving global industry opportunities. According to McKinsey & Company, the global fashion industry has been one of the “rare economic success stories,” growing at about 5.5% annually over the past decade and reaching an estimated $2.4 trillion market size, making it comparable to the world’s largest economies . Even in the current phase, McKinsey projects continued growth of 2–4% globally, with luxury alone expected to grow 3–5%, showing that the industry is still expanding rather than contracting.

Explore B Des and BSc in Fashion Design for creative, industry-ready careers in fashion.

India’s fashion industry has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by global exposure, e-commerce expansion and evolving consumer preferences. Designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar have helped shape its global identity. As the sector becomes increasingly competitive and trend-driven, formal education is now essential for long-term success. AAFT School of Fashion Design addresses this need with a twin-course option, allowing students to choose between B.Des in Fashion Design (4 years) and B.Sc. in Fashion Design (3 years), blending creativity, practical training and industry exposure.

The AAFT is a leading creative arts institute established in 1993, offering 90+ professional courses across fashion, media and design. With over three decades of experience, it emphasises practical training, global exposure and industry-focused learning for aspiring creative professionals.

BDes/BSc in Fashion Design at a glance

AAFT School of Fashion Design offers two tailored pathways in fashion education to match diverse career goals. The B.Des in Fashion Design is ideal for students seeking an in-depth, industry-focused approach, covering innovation, sustainability, trend forecasting and advanced garment construction, preparing them for creative and leadership roles. The B.Sc. in Fashion Design focuses on building strong fundamentals in illustration, textiles and production, enabling careers in design, merchandising and apparel management. Both programmes combine practical learning with industry relevance, helping students build future-ready skills in a competitive fashion landscape.

Design your own degree

Graduates of these programmes gain strong creative thinking, technical design expertise and practical industry exposure. They develop professional portfolios, understand sustainable fashion practices and build entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to explore diverse career paths in design, styling, merchandising and global fashion industries with confidence and innovation.

Programme details

Batch: 2026

Duration: 4 years degree

Eligibility Criteria: 10+2/UG

Course Mode: 5 days a week

AAFT School of Fashion Design offers comprehensive B.Des B.Sc, and M.Des. Fashion Design (UG and PG) programmes, combining creativity, technical expertise and industry exposure. With practical learning and diverse career pathways, All the courses provide a strong, future-ready foundation for success in the evolving fashion industry.

This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by AAFT, is for informational purposes only.

 
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