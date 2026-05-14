AAFT’s B.Des and B.Sc. fashion design: Flexible, industry-ready courses for creative and future-ready fashion careers

Design today extends far beyond fashion, encompassing graphic, product, interaction and experience design, offering dynamic, future focused careers that blend creativity, technology and user centric thinking across evolving industries. However, fashion design (a key part of the graphic design stream), remains a popular career choice, attracting creative minds with its blend of style, innovation, visual storytelling and evolving global industry opportunities. According to McKinsey & Company, the global fashion industry has been one of the “rare economic success stories,” growing at about 5.5% annually over the past decade and reaching an estimated $2.4 trillion market size, making it comparable to the world’s largest economies . Even in the current phase, McKinsey projects continued growth of 2–4% globally, with luxury alone expected to grow 3–5%, showing that the industry is still expanding rather than contracting.

Explore B Des and BSc in Fashion Design for creative, industry-ready careers in fashion.

India’s fashion industry has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by global exposure, e-commerce expansion and evolving consumer preferences. Designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar have helped shape its global identity. As the sector becomes increasingly competitive and trend-driven, formal education is now essential for long-term success. AAFT School of Fashion Design addresses this need with a twin-course option, allowing students to choose between B.Des in Fashion Design (4 years) and B.Sc. in Fashion Design (3 years), blending creativity, practical training and industry exposure.

The AAFT is a leading creative arts institute established in 1993, offering 90+ professional courses across fashion, media and design. With over three decades of experience, it emphasises practical training, global exposure and industry-focused learning for aspiring creative professionals.

BDes/BSc in Fashion Design at a glance

AAFT School of Fashion Design offers two tailored pathways in fashion education to match diverse career goals. The B.Des in Fashion Design is ideal for students seeking an in-depth, industry-focused approach, covering innovation, sustainability, trend forecasting and advanced garment construction, preparing them for creative and leadership roles. The B.Sc. in Fashion Design focuses on building strong fundamentals in illustration, textiles and production, enabling careers in design, merchandising and apparel management. Both programmes combine practical learning with industry relevance, helping students build future-ready skills in a competitive fashion landscape.

Design your own degree

{{^usCountry}} AAFT School of Fashion Design enhances its twin undergraduate fashion design programmes with a flexible, personalised approach. Through ‘Design Your Own Degree’, students can choose specialisations, build tailored portfolios and gain hands-on experience with industry tools, design software and studio practice, mastering core skills while becoming confident, industry-ready fashion professionals. Key highlights of B Des in Fashion Design / B Sc in Fashion Design programmes at AAFT Industry-oriented curriculum / Industry-oriented training: A balanced practical approach with real-world projects and trend-based assignments helps students gain industry readiness.

Extensive workshops and masterclasses / Hands-on workshops: Regular studio sessions and expert-led workshops enhance creative, technical, and professional exposure.

Strong foundation in design skills / Comprehensive curriculum: Covers design fundamentals, textiles, garment construction, pattern-making, and fashion illustration for creative and technical development.

Hands-on learning approach: Live projects and assignments help students gain practical understanding and execution skills.

Expert faculty guidance: Learn from experienced designers and industry professionals with practical industry insights.

Advanced design tools: Exposure to modern software, techniques, and tools used in the fashion industry.

Exposure to sustainable fashion: Learning eco-conscious practices prepares students for responsible and future-focused fashion careers.

Opportunities in fashion media: Exposure to fashion films, shoots, and styling projects broadens career opportunities beyond traditional fashion design roles.

Portfolio development support / Portfolio development: Guided portfolio creation helps students showcase their creativity and skills effectively.

Industry interaction and networking / Internship opportunities: Collaborations, internships, and regular industry engagement provide professional exposure and career opportunities.

Specialisation options: Explore areas such as styling, merchandising, and apparel design.

Fashion shows participation: Showcase creative talent through organised fashion shows, exhibitions, and events.

Career prospects: Prepares students for opportunities in fashion design, retail, merchandising, and fashion entrepreneurship.

Exclusive mentorship by Rina Dhaka: Gain direct industry insights and expert guidance to refine creative vision and professional skills. Career opportunities after B Des in Fashion Design / B.Sc. in Fashion Design at AAFT Fashion Designer : Create apparel collections for brands, labels, export houses, or independent fashion ventures.

Fashion Stylist : Work with celebrities, fashion magazines, media houses, advertising campaigns, and photo shoots.

Fashion Merchandiser/Apparel Merchandiser : Handle product planning, pricing, sourcing, retail coordination, and sales strategies.

Textile/Surface Designer : Develop fabrics, prints, textures, embroidery patterns, and innovative surface designs.

Fashion Illustrator : Create hand-drawn and digital sketches for fashion concepts, presentations, and portfolios.

Costume Designer : Design outfits for films, television, OTT platforms, theatre productions, and entertainment projects.

Retail Buyer/Fashion Buyer : Curate fashion collections and source products for retail brands, boutiques, and stores.

Retail Manager : Manage fashion stores, customer experience, inventory, and retail operations.

Apparel Production Manager : Oversee garment manufacturing, quality control, production timelines, and workflow management.

Entrepreneur/Brand Owner : Launch independent fashion labels, boutiques, designer studios, or online fashion businesses. Key outcomes of these programmes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAFT School of Fashion Design enhances its twin undergraduate fashion design programmes with a flexible, personalised approach. Through ‘Design Your Own Degree’, students can choose specialisations, build tailored portfolios and gain hands-on experience with industry tools, design software and studio practice, mastering core skills while becoming confident, industry-ready fashion professionals. Key highlights of B Des in Fashion Design / B Sc in Fashion Design programmes at AAFT Industry-oriented curriculum / Industry-oriented training: A balanced practical approach with real-world projects and trend-based assignments helps students gain industry readiness.

Extensive workshops and masterclasses / Hands-on workshops: Regular studio sessions and expert-led workshops enhance creative, technical, and professional exposure.

Strong foundation in design skills / Comprehensive curriculum: Covers design fundamentals, textiles, garment construction, pattern-making, and fashion illustration for creative and technical development.

Hands-on learning approach: Live projects and assignments help students gain practical understanding and execution skills.

Expert faculty guidance: Learn from experienced designers and industry professionals with practical industry insights.

Advanced design tools: Exposure to modern software, techniques, and tools used in the fashion industry.

Exposure to sustainable fashion: Learning eco-conscious practices prepares students for responsible and future-focused fashion careers.

Opportunities in fashion media: Exposure to fashion films, shoots, and styling projects broadens career opportunities beyond traditional fashion design roles.

Portfolio development support / Portfolio development: Guided portfolio creation helps students showcase their creativity and skills effectively.

Industry interaction and networking / Internship opportunities: Collaborations, internships, and regular industry engagement provide professional exposure and career opportunities.

Specialisation options: Explore areas such as styling, merchandising, and apparel design.

Fashion shows participation: Showcase creative talent through organised fashion shows, exhibitions, and events.

Career prospects: Prepares students for opportunities in fashion design, retail, merchandising, and fashion entrepreneurship.

Exclusive mentorship by Rina Dhaka: Gain direct industry insights and expert guidance to refine creative vision and professional skills. Career opportunities after B Des in Fashion Design / B.Sc. in Fashion Design at AAFT Fashion Designer : Create apparel collections for brands, labels, export houses, or independent fashion ventures.

Fashion Stylist : Work with celebrities, fashion magazines, media houses, advertising campaigns, and photo shoots.

Fashion Merchandiser/Apparel Merchandiser : Handle product planning, pricing, sourcing, retail coordination, and sales strategies.

Textile/Surface Designer : Develop fabrics, prints, textures, embroidery patterns, and innovative surface designs.

Fashion Illustrator : Create hand-drawn and digital sketches for fashion concepts, presentations, and portfolios.

Costume Designer : Design outfits for films, television, OTT platforms, theatre productions, and entertainment projects.

Retail Buyer/Fashion Buyer : Curate fashion collections and source products for retail brands, boutiques, and stores.

Retail Manager : Manage fashion stores, customer experience, inventory, and retail operations.

Apparel Production Manager : Oversee garment manufacturing, quality control, production timelines, and workflow management.

Entrepreneur/Brand Owner : Launch independent fashion labels, boutiques, designer studios, or online fashion businesses. Key outcomes of these programmes {{/usCountry}}

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Graduates of these programmes gain strong creative thinking, technical design expertise and practical industry exposure. They develop professional portfolios, understand sustainable fashion practices and build entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to explore diverse career paths in design, styling, merchandising and global fashion industries with confidence and innovation.

Programme details

Batch: 2026

Duration: 4 years degree

Eligibility Criteria: 10+2/UG

Course Mode: 5 days a week

AAFT School of Fashion Design offers comprehensive B.Des B.Sc, and M.Des. Fashion Design (UG and PG) programmes, combining creativity, technical expertise and industry exposure. With practical learning and diverse career pathways, All the courses provide a strong, future-ready foundation for success in the evolving fashion industry.

This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by AAFT, is for informational purposes only.

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