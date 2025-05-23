Achieve global leadership with online DBA degree as College Vidya guides you to top universities offering this programme

There would hardly be a person who wouldn’t know about a Master in Business Administration (MBA). But not many would be aware of Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA). So what is a DBA? A doctorate in business administration helps experienced professionals become stronger, research-based leaders and learn how to solve real business problems. Research-based leaders use facts, data, and clear thinking to make better decisions, solve problems, and help businesses grow in a smart, planned way. Advance your career with an online DBA designed for working professionals aiming to lead with impact.(Pexels)

That brings us to the question - who needs a DBA degree and how does one go about doing it? As has been suggested before, this stream of learning is meant for senior professionals, who are expected to lead, solve business problems, and make smart decisions using research. Doing it online is not only convenient, thanks to the flexibility it affords, it is a smart option too for working professionals who have to balance studies with work. It is aimed at enhancing strategic thinking, leadership, and research skills.

Another point to keep in mind is how an online DBA degree can affect your international career prospects. Pursuing an online DBA from a globally recognised university enhances strategic thinking, leadership skills, and global business insight, positioning professionals for senior roles and international opportunities across diverse industries and markets. It offers flexibility and global credibility.

DBA vs PhD

When most people think of a doctorate, they usually imagine a traditional PhD. But an online DBA is quite different from a PhD in many ways. A PhD is an academic degree focused on developing new theories and adding to knowledge in a subject. It is ideal for those who want to become university professors or full-time researchers.

In contrast, an online DBA is designed for experienced professionals who want to solve real business problems through research. It is more practical and business-focussed. Instead of developing theories, online DBA students apply research to real-world situations in their industries or organisations.

An online DBA helps leaders improve decision-making, strategy, and business performance using evidence and data. It also allows them to study while working. So, if your goal is to grow in your career, drive change, and apply learning directly to your business, an online DBA might be a better choice than a PhD.

Online DBA’s edge over PhDs

An online DBA has a clear edge over a traditional PhD for senior professionals working in the business world. While a PhD is more suited to academic careers, a DBA is designed for those who want to bring real change to their organisations. It focuses on solving real business problems using research, not just building theory. A DBA is more practical, with an executive-level focus and industry-based projects. This makes it highly useful for leaders who want to improve business performance, lead change, and make smart decisions. For business impact, an online DBA is often more relevant than a traditional PhD.

Now that we have a broad understanding of DBA vis-a-vis PhD, let’s figure out what works for online DBA and what doesn’t.

Advantages of online DBA programme

Flexible study schedules ideal for working professionals

Strong practical relevance to real business challenges

Opportunity to apply research directly within business contexts

Enhances leadership and strategic decision-making skills

Access to a global network of experienced professionals

Disadvantages of online DBA programme

Requires high self-discipline and motivation for independent study

Not always recognised for academic or teaching careers

Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from Eu Global Institute of Innovation & Technology

The online DBA is a Level 8 qualification under MQF and EQF, focusing on original research or innovation. It enhances professionals’ academic, research, and practical skills, enabling them to contribute to their field through evidence-based practice and advanced expertise.

Key features:

Internationally Recognised Doctoral Degree

* DBA is the highest academic qualification at MQF and EQF Level 8. * Recognised globally and allows the use of “Dr.” title.

* Not offered in India but accepted across many countries.

Original Research and Professional Application

* Focuses on original contribution to knowledge through research or innovative application.

* Blends academic rigour with practical relevance.

* Aims to elevate professional standards.

* Alumni Status of Global Business School

* Graduates receive the same alumni status as on-campus EU Global students.

* Degree awarded from an internationally reputed institution.

Choose Your Area of Expertise

* Scholars select research topics based on prior experience.

* Options include marketing, finance, HR, technology, healthcare, agribusiness, big data, and more.

Interim Exit Qualification

* Earn ECTS credits for each completed module.

* Flexible deferrals, re-entry, and Master of Research awarded on coursework completion.

Research Residencies and Live Supervision

* Includes outcome-based workshops and residencies.

* 1:1 subject-specific and group research supervisors available.

* Dissertation and defence guidance provided.

Curriculum and Research Structure

* Curriculum strengthens skills in research design, execution, and analysis.

* Emphasises ethical research and practical relevance.

* 33% coursework, 67% thesis (60,000 words).

* DBA graduates pursue executive leadership roles such as CEO, CFO, or COO.

Andragogy and Learning Stages

* Taught in structured stages with milestones.

* Supports scholars at every step toward dissertation completion.

Global Research Opportunities

* Participate in international conferences and publish in Scopus and ABDC journals.

* Includes professional and academic coaching.

* Residencies in research and entrepreneurship offered.



Why choose Eu Global?

EU Global, accredited by Malta’s Higher Education Authority, offers globally recognised degrees focused on project-based learning, real-world skills, and global employability—making it an ideal choice for future-ready professionals seeking international academic and career growth.

Fee structure:

INR 8.35 Lakh (all inclusive)

Learn

Doctor of Business Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from Walsh College

The DBA in AI and Machine Learning by Walsh College and Great Lakes offers hands-on projects, expert mentorship, and real-world learning focused on the latest AI advancements in a practical, engaging format.

Duration: 3 years

Key features:

* 100% online format with flexible learning to suit working professionals

* Quick application process with no GRE, GMAT, or TOEFL requirements

* Ranked among the Top 10 Best Online DBA Degrees of 2024

* Recognised globally with a top-tier DBA ranking by CEO Magazine

* Alumni status granted from both Walsh College and Great Lakes

* Includes capstone projects in Years 1 & 2, followed by a thesis in Year 3

* Recognised by World Education Services (WES)

* No master’s degree required to apply

* Begin with a Post Graduate Programme in AI and ML from Great Lakes

* Progress to a DBA in AI and ML from Walsh College

* Receive dual degrees: DBA and Master’s in AI and ML

* Graduates gain a globally recognised qualification and become top candidates for career growth in AI

Why choose Walsh College?

Walsh College stands out for its strong industry connections, practical approach to learning, and global recognition. With expert faculty and flexible online study, it’s a great choice for professionals aiming to lead in today’s fast-changing business world.

Fee structure:

INR 8,74,000 + GST

Learn:

Doctor of Business Administration from College De Paris

The online DBA from Collège de Paris is tailored for experienced professionals aiming to apply research to real business challenges. With English and French tracks, specialisations like Performing Arts Management, and a double degree option in Strategic Leadership, it blends academic rigour with global career advancement opportunities in a practical format.

Duration:

3 years

Key features:

* Language Options: Available in both English and French tracks.

* Core DBA Programme: Covers all main disciplines within management and business administration.

* Specialisation in Performing Arts Management: Optional focus on performance science, music, dance, and theatre.

* Double Degree Opportunity: Earn a DBA in Strategic Leadership from American Imperial University, Florida, USA

* Research Focus: Emphasis on applied research relevant to professional practice.

* Target Audience: Designed for experienced professionals aiming to advance their business leadership and management skills.

* Career Opportunities: Prepares graduates for senior leadership roles, consulting, academic careers, entrepreneurship, and policy-making.

Why choose Collège de Paris?

Collège de Paris is a prestigious French institution offering diverse programmes. Known for its global focus, excellent teaching, and student support, it provides high-quality education with eco-responsible practices across French campuses.

Learn:

Doctor of Business Administration From Birchwood University

Birchwood’s online DBA programme helps professionals build leadership, research, and problem-solving skills, blending business theory with real-world practice to prepare them for senior roles in today’s dynamic business landscape.

Duration:

2 years to 3 years, depending on semester credit enrollment.

Key features:

* Learn to lead ethically and strategically in multicultural, global business settings.

* Build strong research skills—both qualitative and quantitative—to solve real-world problems.

* Focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and effective resource management.

* Strengthen data analysis and tech skills for smart decision-making.

* Explore global trends and gain practical experience through a voluntary international practicum.

* Prepare for academic careers with teaching skills and applied research training.

* Designed for professionals across sectors—non-profits, corporates, or government.

* Encourages leadership, accountability, and communication excellence in dynamic work environments.

Why choose Birchwood University?

Birchwood University’s online DBA is designed for experienced professionals, helping them build leadership, research, and strategic skills to handle real-world business challenges with innovation and a global outlook.

Learn:

Doctorate of Business Administration (Data Science/Business Analytics) from European School of Data Science and Technology (ESDST)

The European School of Data Science and Technology (ESDST) offers a 100% online DBA in Data Science and Business Analytics, featuring expert mentorship, real-world projects, flexible learning, and an optional Paris bootcamp, ideal for working professionals seeking leadership in data-driven roles.

Duration:

36 months

Key features:

* Specialised Tracks: Choose between Data Science or Business Analytics for your doctoral thesis, aligning with your career goals.

* Flexible Learning: Engage in six modules per year over two years, complemented by value-added seminars and assignments, all accessible through the ESDST e-campus.

* Industry Mentorship: Benefit from one-on-one guidance by industry practitioners, ensuring real-world relevance in your research.

* Practical Experience: Work on live projects using real datasets, tackling complex business problems to apply theoretical knowledge practically.

* Global Exposure: Participate in an optional 5-day on-campus bootcamp in Paris, offering immersive learning and networking opportunities.

* Research Output: Produce tangible research outcomes, including publications, proposals, and data collection, under continuous mentorship.

Why choose ESDST?

ESDST is a Swiss-certified school offering online MBAs, MScs, and DBAs in AI, data science, and analytics. With expert mentorship, hands-on learning, and global recognition, it’s ideal for professionals seeking flexible, career-focused education.

Fee structure:

₹6.55 lakhs (all inclusive)

Learn:

