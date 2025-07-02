ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first year diploma out at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, link here

Admission Committee for Professional Diploma Courses, Gujarat has released ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first year diploma. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check the merit list on the official website of ACPDC at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in. ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first year diploma out, direct link here

ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list: How to check

To check the diploma merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ACPDC at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in.

2. Click on first year link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first year diploma available on the home page.

4. A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the merit list.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the choice filling for mock round will begin on July 2 and end on July 5, 2025. The mock round result and final merit list will be released on July 10, 2025. The filling and alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission Round 1 will be done from July 10 to July 14, 2025.

The declaration of allotment list of the actual admission round 1 is July 17, 2025. The online payment of tuition fees in the bank for confirmation of allotted admission can be done from July 17 to July 21, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ACPDC.