Admission process under RTE quota in Maharashtra likely to start next week

The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.

As per the earlier schedule, the education department had planned to open registrations on the online admission portal from February 9. While the registration process for parents was expected to continue until February 26, 2021 selected candidates were asked to submit their documents between March 9 to 26. However with several schools eligible for admissions under the quota not registering for the admissions within the given time, the department had extended the deadline to do so, thus postponing the entire admission schedule.

Officials said they were expecting a revised schedule to be out by next week.

"The work on school registrations is still on and we are expecting that by next week, the process of registration and verification should be complete. We are hoping that the online portal will open for admissions next week," said an official from the state education department.

This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in accordance with the vacant seats in schools across the state. Students can then claim admissions against vacant seats. In case there are seats vacant even after the admissions under the waiting list are over, remaining students can be allotted on a lottery basis.