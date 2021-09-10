Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AIIMS INICET January 2021: Registration for PG courses to begin today
admissions

AIIMS INICET January 2021: Registration for PG courses to begin today

AIIMS INICET January 2021 registration will begin today, September 10, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the PG courses can follow the steps given below to apply. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 07:44 AM IST
AIIMS INICET January 2021: Registration for PG courses to begin today

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will begin the registration process for AIIMA INICET January 2021 on September 10, 2021. The registration process will begin for various postgraduate courses on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The registration link will be activated at 5 pm today. 

Candidates who want to apply for the PG admission round can apply before October 9, 2021. Those candidates who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 session are not required to apply again. 

AIIMS INICET January 2021: How to register

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on AIIMS INICET January 2021 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details or register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The Institute will open the correction window as well for candidates who have done their registrations and whose registration and basic candidate information was incomplete OR rejected due to “Incomplete/invalid images” can complete the registration. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims delhi aiimsexams.org education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra: ITI admissions underway, 68% seats allotted in first round

AP ECET 2021 hall tickets released, direct link to download

Maharashtra CET admit cards 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

IGNOU extends assignments validity period for MP/MPB courses
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP