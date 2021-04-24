Home / Education / Admissions / AIIMS postpones entrance exam for PG courses amid surge in COVID-19 cases
admissions

AIIMS postpones entrance exam for PG courses amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses, July 2021 session till further notice.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 11:16 AM IST
File photo of AIIMS Delhi.

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses, July 2021 session till further notice.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8.

In an official notice issued by AIIMS on Friday, it said, "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021."

Class 10th board exams of CBSE and ICSE have already been cancelled while class 12th board exams stay postponed amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,46, 786 new COVID-19 cases and 2,624 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the government update on Saturday morning.

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses, July 2021 session till further notice.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8.

In an official notice issued by AIIMS on Friday, it said, "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021."

Class 10th board exams of CBSE and ICSE have already been cancelled while class 12th board exams stay postponed amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,46, 786 new COVID-19 cases and 2,624 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the government update on Saturday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims entrance exam aiimsexams.org medical admissions pg admissions
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP