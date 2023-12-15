AILET 2023 Counselling: Registration for LLM and LLB (Hons.) begins today, schedules here

National Law University Delhi will begin AILET 2023 Counselling on December 15, 2023 onwards. The registration process for LLM and LLB (Hons.) will begin today on the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2023 Counselling: Registration for LLM and LLB (Hons.) begins today

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till December 22, 2023. The declaration of the first list of provisionally selected candidates will be displayed on December 28, 2023. Candidates can deposit the provisional admission confirmation fee of ₹50,000 by the provisionally selected candidates of first merit list latest by January 4, 2024.

The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000.00 and counselling fee of Rs.30,000.00/Rs.20,000.00 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2024.

The declaration of second list of provisionally selected candidates is January 9, 2023 and deposit of provisional admission fees is from January 9 to January 15, 2023.

The fees to be paid by candidates who will register for the counselling round is ₹30000/- for General /Kashmiri Migrants/Residents of the Jammu and Kashmir category and ₹20000/- for ST/SC/OBC/EWS/PwD categories. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AILET.

Counselling Schedule for LLM

Counselling Schedule for LLB

