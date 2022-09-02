AILET 2023 examination on December 11, apply from September 7

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 exam date has been declared by the National Law University of Delhi (NLUD). AILET 2023 will be held on December 11. For the 2023–24 academic year, the AILET is held to admission to five-year BA, LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AILET 2023 application process will commence from September 7. Candidates can apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“The National Law University, Delhi will conduct “All India Law Entrance Test - 2023 (AILET 2023) for admission to Five Year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme for the academic year 2023-24 on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) from 11 am to 12:30 pm at all India level”, reads the official notification. Check detailed notification here.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.