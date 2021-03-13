Home / Education / Admissions / AISSEE Results 2021 declared, check NTA score for Sainik schools entrance exam
admissions

AISSEE Results 2021 declared, check NTA score for Sainik schools entrance exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:43 PM IST
AISSEE 2021 NTA score: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on its official website of NTA at https://aissee.nta.nic.in.(nta.ac.in)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on its official website of NTA at https://aissee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can login to the NTA website and view and download their score card now.

Here is the direct link to check AISSEE 2021 results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Friday released the final answer key for the All India Sainik School Entrance Test 2021. Candidates can check AISSEE examination 2021 final answer key at aissee.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the AISSEE 2021 examination on February 7 in paper-pen mode at 381 centres, located in 176 Cities across India, for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 of the Sainik Schools.

The provisional answer key for AISSEE 2021 was released by NTA on March 5

The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No EWS quota for centrally-sponsored M.Tech courses: Anna varsity informs HC

NEET UG 2021 date announced, check important details here

LSAT India 2021: Registration, exam dates and all you need to know

Maths, physics, chemistry not compulsory for B.E, B. Tech degrees: AICTE

School-wise, class wise, gender wise and category-wise merit list will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website. It will also be displayed on the website/s of the respective Sainik Schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aissee sainik school result for entrance exam sainik school aisee sainik school entrance exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP