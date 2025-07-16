Allahabad University Admission 2025: Registration for CUET UG qualified candidates starts, link to apply

Allahabad University Admission 2025: The University of Allahabad has started the registration process for undergraduate admissions. Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET qualified candidates can apply for admission to UG courses at Allahabad University on the official website, alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The direct link is given below. Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Registration starts(Official website, screenshot)

Allahabad University admission 2025: Link to apply for UG courses

How to Register for Allahabad University UG Admission

Click on the official website link mentioned above. Open the new registration page. Enter your details and register. Log in to your account. Fill out the application form. Upload documents. Pay the registration fee. Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The registration process has two phases – phase 1 (registration and profile update) and phase 2 (programme selection and fee payment). In the first phase, before registration and profile update, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria of the university and have the required documents.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Important documents needed for registration

CUET UG 2025 admit card and score card

Class 10 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate

Class 12 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate

Photo and the signature in .jpg or .jpeg format

Recent caste certificate in the central government format (for EWS, OBC, SC and ST candidates) with certificate numbers and certificate issuance dates

In the second phase, candidates need to select their preferred course(s)/programme and pay the fee. The registration fee is ₹300 for unreserved, OBC, EWS and ₹150 for SC, ST and PwD candidates for each course or programme selected.

The university said only candidates who successfully register, update their profiles, and pay the registration fee after programme or course selection will be considered for counselling.

For more details, candidates can check the official website.