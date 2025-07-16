Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Registration for CUET UG qualified candidates from today

The registration process for undergraduate admissions at the University of Allahabad through the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2025 will start today, July 16, as per the latest notification available on the official website. The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CUET UG 2025 candidates who want to apply for Allahabad University UG admissions need to register and update their profiles at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date is July 26, 2025.

The registration process will be completed in two phases – phase 1 (registration and profile update) and phase 2 (programme selection and fee payment).

Also read: DU Admission 2025: First CSAS allocation list to be out this week

In phase one, before registration and profile update, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria of the university and have the following documents-

CUET UG 2025 admit card and score card Class 10 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate Class 10 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate Class 12 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate Photo and the signature in .jpg or .jpeg format Recent caste certificate in the central government format (for EWS, OBC, SC and ST candidates) with certificate numbers and certificate issuance dates

Also read: UG Admission 2025: List of top 6 colleges in Tamil Nadu

During the second phase of Allahabad University UG admission 2025, which includes programme selection and fee payment, candidates need to select their preferred course(s)/programme online on the portal and pay the fee, which is ₹300 for unreserved, OBC, EWS and ₹150 for SC, ST and PwD candidates for each course or programme selected.

Only those candidates who successfully register, update their profiles and pay the registration fee after programme or course selection will be considered for counselling, the university said.

It added that applicants are allowed to select more than one programme or course but they have to pay the fee separately for each course.

For more details about the Allahabad University UG admission process, candidates can check the official website.

Here is the official notification.