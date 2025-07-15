DU Admission 2025: First CSAS allocation list to be out this week, stimulated ranks releasing today at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi will release the first DU Admission 2025 CSAS allocation list on July 19, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the CSAS counselling round can check the allocation list through the official website of DU at du.ac.in. Delhi University (File Photo)

The first simulated ranks will be displayed on July 15, 2025. Candidates can change the preference window from July 15 to July 16, 2025.

As per the official notice, once the allocation list has been released, candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept it from July 19 to July 21, 2025. Colleges will verify and approve the online applications from July 19 to July 22, 2025. The online payment of fee can be done till July 23, 2025.

The vacant seats on the dashboard of the candidates for second round of CSAS allocation and admission is July 24, 2025. The window to re-order higher preference will open on July 24 and will close on July 25, 2025. The second CSAS allocation list will be displayed on July 28 and candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept the allocated seat from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from July 28 to July 31, 2025, and the last date the candidate can pay the fee online is August 1, 2025. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.