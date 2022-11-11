Allahabad University B.A.LL.B Admission 2022: Registration begins on November 12

University of Allahabad will begin the registration process for Allahabad University B.A.LL.B Admission 2022 from November 12, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate law course can apply online through the official site of University of Allahabad at allduniv.ac.in.

The online counselling registration and uploading of documents will begin tomorrow and will close on November 13, 2022. The counselling and allotment will be done on November 13, 2022 and fee submission window will open on November 13 and will close on November 14, 2022. The admission will be done on merit basis and also subject to availability of seats.

As per the official notice, the cut off marks for all categories is 603.17 marks and above, for SC is 468.19 marks and for ST is 354.07 marks.

The documents required is- admit card and score card, marksheet of Class 10, 12, migration or transfer certificate, caste certificate, EWS certificate, aadhar card and anti ragging undertaking. All the documents should be original scanned copy. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Allahabad University.

