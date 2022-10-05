Allahabad University UG admission 2022 begins, link to apply with CUET scores

Allahabad University Admission 2022: University of Allahabad has started the application process for undergraduate admissions using CUET UG result 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the exam and had chosen Allahabad University as one of their preferred institutions in the application forms can now apply using the link given below or on aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in.

The registration process for undergraduate courses at Allahabad University started today, October 5, and the last date to apply is October 15.

The link to apply for AU UG admission 2022 is https://aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in/#about.

To apply for Allahabad University (AU) UG admission 2022, candidates have to use their CUET application number and other details. After registration, they will get login details, which can be used to fill the application form. Follow the steps below:

How to apply for Allahabad University UG Admission 2022

Go to the official website. First, register using the asked details. Now, login with your credentials. Submit application form, document and the required fee. Take a printout of the page for future use.

