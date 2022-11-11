AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today, here's how to check

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round on November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the special round seat allotment result can check it through the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The allotment result will be available to candidates after 6 pm tomorrow. The self reporting and reporting at allotted college can be done from November 11 to November 14, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.

