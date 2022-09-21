AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

APSCHE and Department of Technical Education will release AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on September 22, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available tomorrow after 6 pm. Candidates can check the result through the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The date of self joining and reporting at college will be done from September 23 to September 27, 2022. The classwork will commence from September 26, 2022. To check the seat allotment results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2022 link and a new page will open.

Press AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seats are available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.

