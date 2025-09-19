AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Third & final phase allotment on Sept 20, where & how to check

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: How to check seat allotment results when released

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will be releasing the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for third and final phase on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Candidates who registered themselves for the counselling round will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in....Read More

Once the allotment list are out, the self joining and reporting at allotted colleges will be carried out on or before September 23, 2025, and classwork will commence from September 20, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025: How to check seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your seat allotment results.

5. Download the allotment order.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

