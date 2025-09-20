AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared, check via direct link

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the third and final counselling round of AP EAMCET 2025 on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Candidates who took part for the final counselling round can check and download the allotment results on the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025 live updates AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check is given here.

With the declaration of the results, candidates can proceed for self joining and reporting at allotted colleges on or before September 23, 2025.

The classwork will commence from September 20, 2025.

AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025.

3. Enter credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment order displayed on the screen.

5. Download the seat allotment order.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.