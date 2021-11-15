AP ECET 2021: Online counselling registration begins

The registration for the web-based counselling for AP ECET 2021 has begun today. The deadline for registration is November 18. Candidates can register at the official website https://ecet-sche.aptonline.in/.

“The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma Holders in Engineering and Pharmacy & Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths) are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 15-11-2021 to 24-11-2021,” candidates have been informed.

Candidates who register for the web-based counselling will be able to exercise the web options from November 21 to November 23.

Classes will commence from November 28 onwards.

AP ECET 2021: Know how to register

Go to the official website https://ecet-sche.aptonline.in/

Click on Registration form link

Enter ECET Hall Ticket Number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600 (for SC/ST).

Candidates have been asked to upload properly scanned documents. “The verification officers at Help Line Centres will verify the uploaded certificates by online. After verification of certificates, the verification officer may approve if all the certificates are visible and proper. Else the verification officer may ask the candidate to re-upload the certificate (only one time is allowed). Therefore the candidates are requested to verify the status of application,” the counselling notification reads.

Candidates should read the notification carefully before the counselling registration.

AP ECET 2021 counselling notification

