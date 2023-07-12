AP ECET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins on July 14, apply at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP ECET 2023 Counselling schedule. The registration process for APECET 2023 admissions will begin on July 14 and will end on July 17, 2023. Candidates can apply online on the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins on July 14

As per the official schedule, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres will be done from July 17 to July 20, 2023. The exercising of web options by the registered and eligible candidates will be done from July 19 to July 21, 2023. Change of options for the candidates will be done on July 22, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be released on July 25, 2023. Self reporting and reporting at college can be done by selected candidates from July 25 to July 30, 2023. Classes will commence from August 1, 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified APECET 2023 can apply for the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ECET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself first and login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. All the candidates from 1 to Last Rank can pay the processing fee from July 14 to July 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ECET.