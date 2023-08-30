AP ECET 2023 final phase seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP ECET 2023 final phase seat allotment result on August 31, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase counselling round can check the results through the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ECET 2023 final phase seat allotment result releasing tomorrow

The official notice reads, “The allotment will be placed on 31.08.2023 after 6.00 p.m.”

The self reporting and reporting at college will be done from September 1 to September 4, 2023.

AP ECET 2023 final phase seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can do it through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ECET 2023 final phase seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online payment of processing fees and registration was started on August 24 and ended on August 26, 2023. The exercising of web options by the registered and eligible candidates was done from August 25 to August 28, 2023. The last date for changing of options was till August 29, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ECET.

