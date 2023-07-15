Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will end the registration process for AP ECET counselling 2023 on July 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply online through the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The registration process was started on July 14, 2023.

AP ECET counselling 2023: Registration ends on July 17, apply at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

The online verification of uploaded certificates can be done from July 17 to July 20, 2023. The exercising of web options by the registered and eligible candidates will be done from July 19 to July 21, 2023. The change of options for the candidates will be done on July 22, 2023. The release of seat allotment will be on July 25, 2023. The list will be released after 6 pm. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University.

Candidates who have qualified APECET 2023 can apply for the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP ECET counselling 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ECET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself first and login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The self reporting and reporting at college will be done from July 25 to July 30, 2023. The commencement of classwork will be from August 1, 2023.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ECET.

