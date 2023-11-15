Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 15, 2023 12:22 PM IST

AP ICET 2023 Counselling phase 2 registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Direct link to apply given here.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP ICET 2023 Counselling phase 2 registration on November 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase schedule can do it through the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins, link here

The last date to apply as per the official schedule is till November 17, 2023. The verification of certificates will be done from November 16 to November 18, 2023 and exercising of web options will be done from November 17 to November 19, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The allotment of seats for second and final phase counselling will be displayed on November 22, 2023 and reporting to colleges after second and final phase counselling will be till November 23, 2023.

Direct link to apply for AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: How to apply for Phase 2

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP ICET 2023 Counselling phase 2 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
registration education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP