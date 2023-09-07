AP ICET 2023 Counselling schedule out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, registration begins tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released AP ICET 2023 Counselling schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the schedule through the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling schedule out, registration begins tomorrow

The registration process will open on September 8 and will close on September 14, 2023. The verification of certificates can be done from September 9 to September 16, 2023. The web options can be exercised from September 19 to September 21, 2023.

As per the schedule, the web options can be changed on September 22, 2023 and allotment of seats for first phase counselling will be displayed on September 25, 2023. Candidates can report to the colleges after first phase counselling on September 26 and classwork will commence on September 27, 2023.

Candidates who secured 50% (For OC) and 45% (SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination are only eligible for admission to MBA and MCA programs.

The processing fees of ₹1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST/PH) will have to be paid. The payment should be done through credit card/ debit card/ or net banking. All the candidates from 1st to Last Rank can pay the processing fee from September 8, 2023 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ICET.

