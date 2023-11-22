AP ICET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase releasing today at icet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release AP ICET 2023 seat allotment result for the final phase on November 22, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the second and final counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The reporting to colleges after the second and final phase counselling will be till November 23, 2023 by those students who have been allotted a seat.

All the students can check their seat allotment results by following the steps given below.

AP ICET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this counselling round, candidates can take admissions into MBA/MCA Programmes across the state.

The registration process for second and final phase round was on November 15 and ended on November 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.